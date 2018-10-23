WWN Makes Huge Change to Ladder Match That Will Crown New Champion

WWN announced the following:

WWN officials have made an important decision regarding the Ladder Match this Sunday to determine the new WWN Champion. There will no longer be qualifying matches to determine who will be in the Ladder Match. WWN officials want all the athletes in the best condition possible for this potentially insane match. Therefore, WWN officials have selected five individuals who have all held championships in the WWN Family to compete in this match. However….

EVOLVE is building around two contracted wrestlers in Darby Allin and Josh Briggs. Neither have held a championship in the WWN Family. They will get an opportunity to join the Ladder Match to determine the new WWN Champion. It will be Allin vs. Briggs early on the show with the winner joining the Ladder Match. So….

There will be no rules. Anyone familiar with The Orpheum knows anything goes. We will see history made when a new WWN Champion is crowned. The match to fill the title vacated by Joey Janela will be:

EVOLVE 114 – Ybor City, FL – Oct. 28th – Ladder Match For The WWN Championship

AR Fox vs. Austin Theory vs. JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry vs. Harlem Bravado vs. the winner of Darby Allin/Josh Briggs