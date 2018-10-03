WWN Strips Joey Janela and Announces Tournament to Crown New Champion

WWN announced the following:

WWN Champion Joey Janela suffered a major knee injury and will be on the sidelines for several months. Regretfully, WWN officials have no choice but to strip Janela of the WWN Championship. We wish Joey a full and quick recovery. We will welcome him back whenever he is ready.

EVOLVE will return to The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL on October 28th. This show will feature a tournament to crown the new WWN Champion. We will have full details by next week. Tickets will be on sale at www.TicketFly.com soon.