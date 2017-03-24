Wyatt Talks About Goldberg vs. Lesnar Being Perceived As True WM33 Main Event

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently spoke with SI.com’s Extra Mustard Blog to promote next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, where he defends against Randy Orton.

During the interview, Wyatt was asked about the perception of Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship being the true main event of WrestleMania this year.

“If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy,” said Wyatt. “From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”

