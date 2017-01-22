Wyatt Wants Daniel Bryan Match & Last Man Standing Showdown With AJ Styles

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently took some time to talk with the folks at Sky Sports to promote next weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

During the interview, Wyatt was asked who, if anyone, deserves to be in this year’s WrestleMania main event.

On this subject, “The Eater of Worlds” had a very definite opinion.

“Who deserves to main event WrestleMania more than me? No one,” Wyatt said. “I am the same Wyatt on the inside that I always was – the fire and rage is still there – but I think the reset button has been pushed and everything is coming to fruition. I’ve had the win at Survivor Series and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Rumble is the final piece. I am in my prime.”

Additionally, the longtime leader of The Wyatt Family spoke about who his “dream opponent” would be for a big WrestleMania main event.

Regarding this topic, Wyatt again had a very specific opinion.

“Daniel Bryan would be my match-up,” said Wyatt. “I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake “The Snake” Roberts”, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way. This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.”

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview at SkySports.com.