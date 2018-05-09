Xavier Woods Reveals Injury, New WWE MITB Competitors, Big Debut On Next Week’s SmackDown

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown from London will feature a Royal Mellabration from SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, the blue brand debuts of Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega plus a Money In the Bank qualifying match with The New Day vs. The Bar. The winning team will get to pick which member goes into the MITB Ladder Match. Carmella hypes her Royal Mellabration in this backstage video:

– Rusev, The Miz and Charlotte Flair are now official for the June 17th Money In the Bank Ladder Matches at the MITB pay-per-view. Rusev defeated Daniel Bryan in tonight’s main event while The Miz defeated WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy and Flair defeated Peyton Royce to qualify.

The men’s MITB match now has Miz, Rusev, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor confirmed. There will be two more RAW Superstars and two more SmackDown Superstars added to the match. The women’s match now has Flair and Ember Moon as confirmed participants. There will be three female Superstars from each brand added to the match.

– Tonight’s SmackDown saw Xavier Woods lose to Cesaro in singles action, just one week after Woods defeated Sheamus. As seen below, Woods noted on Twitter that he suffered a hole in his tongue during the loss to Cesaro. It’s worth noting that WWE tweeted a photo of blood coming out of Woods’ mouth.