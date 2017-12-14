Xavier Woods Slaps & Gets Slapped, Next Week’s Total Divas, Mixed Match Challenge

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to the Mixed Match Challenge series that WWE announced on Wednesday:

– The synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode looks like this:

“Fake It ‘Til You Make It: After surviving her first trip away from Birdie, Brie becomes inspired to make a comeback in the ring and in her business career; Trin introduces role-playing in the bedroom to spice up her sex life; Maryse dares Mike to be a vegetarian for a week.”

– As noted, Xavier Woods participated in Chris Denker’s annual holiday charity stream on Twitch last night, raising $11,590 of their $15,000 goal. Woods tweeted this clip of the two slapping each other: