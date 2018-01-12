Xavier Woods Taunts Jinder Mahal With Old Clip, WWE NXT Stars Want Votes, Luna Vachon

– Below is a recent backstage promo from The Street Profits and Bianca Belair, who are hoping to win the 2017 WWE NXT Year-End Award for Future Star of the brand. As noted, the winners will be revealed on the night of “Takeover: Philadelphia” during Royal Rumble weekend.

The race for #NXTAwardFutureStar is tight and the #StreetProfits want YOU to vote for them! But they may have some competition in the form of #BiancaBelair… @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/aYXeBBZhzS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 6, 2018

– Today would have been the 56th birthday for women’s wrestling legend Luna Vachon and the 50th birthday of ECW Original Big Dick Dudley. Luna passed away on August 27th, 2010 due to a drug overdose. Dudley passed away on May 16, 2002 due to kidney failure.

– Xavier Woods continues to taunt Jinder Mahal on Twitter ahead of their WWE United States Title tournament match on Tuesday’s SmackDown. As seen below, Woods used Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” with a clip from the March 27th, 2014 WWE Superstars episode, which featured Woods and R-Truth defeating 3MB’s Mahal and Drew McIntyre, to taunt The Modern Day Maharaja: