XFL Dallas Head Coach & GM Named, Jim Ross Comments

Vince McMahon’s XFL announced today that Bob Stoops will be the Head Coach & General Manager of the Dallas team.

Stoops was the Head Coach for the University of Oklahoma’s football team from 1999 until his retirement in 2017. He held other positions with Kent State University, Kansas State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Florida before going to work with Oklahoma. Stoops also played as a defensive back for Iowa from 1979-1982.

Stoops, who received the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award in 2000 and 2003, has an overall coaching record of 190 wins and 48 losses. He is 9-9 in Bowl games. Stoops led the Oklahoma Sooners to an Orange Bowl victory and a national championship in 2000.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, a longtime supporter of the Sooners, noted on Twitter that Stoops is one of his best friends.

Stoops is coming out of retirement to coach the XFL Dallas franchise for the relaunch season next year. Several sports journalists have praised the hire with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times calling it a “big get” for the league.

The XFL noted on Twitter that coaches for the other 7 teams will be introduced “very soon.” It’s believed that team mascots, colors and other details will start rolling out once the coaches have been confirmed.

The relaunch season for the XFL kicks off in 2020 on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9, the weekend following the NFL’s Super Bowl. It will feature 8 teams from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, DC.

