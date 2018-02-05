XFL Trolls NFL During The Super Bowl, The Rock Announces New NBC Series (Videos)

As seen above, The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the Super Bowl and announced his new “Titan Games” reality competition series that will air on NBC.

The new series is being produced by A. Smith & Company, the group behind American Ninja Warrior, and Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company. Rock will executive produce the show and will also appear as host. The first season will feature 10 episodes.

Below are comments on the show from Rock and a promo:

Announcing our new @SevenBucksProd competition series @NBCTitanGames! Creating a platform where I put the spotlight where it belongs…on the ones who accept the challenge of a lifetime. Don’t just watch me on this show, join me on this show: https://t.co/Y6aVyLadNs #TitanGames pic.twitter.com/COBbFZI4JS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018

– Speaking of the NFL’s Super Bowl 52 last night, Vince McMahon’s XFL took to Twitter and trolled the league on their biggest night of the season. The XFL is set to re-launch in 2020. You can see their tweets from last night below: