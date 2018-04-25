Zack Ryder Injury Update, WWE SmackDown Social Media Stats, Shayna Baszler

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler finishes up her Punisher gameplay with Xavier Woods in this new UpUpDownDown video:

– Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.270 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week – 112,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.018 million unique interactions on Instagram and 139,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 2.205 million interactions – 172,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.755 million interactions on Instagram and 277,000 interactions on Twitter.

– As noted, Zack Ryder suffered a knee injury during Monday’s WWE main event match against Mike Kanellis before RAW in St. Louis. Ryder flew back to Orlando to undergo an MRI instead of flying to Saudi Arabia for Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. Ryder took to Twitter today and revealed that he’s just suffering from MCL/ACL and calf muscle sprains, not a complete tear. Ryder will not need surgery and should be at next Monday’s RAW in Montreal. Ryder tweeted: