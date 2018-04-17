Zack Ryder On What To Expect For His RAW Return, Ronda Rousey – Natalya News, Post-RAW

– Below is backstage video of new RAW Superstar Zack Ryder talking about his move from SmackDown. Ryder says he couldn’t be more excited to be back on the red brand as he’s always ready to take advantage of opportunities, no matter what. Ryder says maybe he will become a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion or maybe he will reunite with Curt Hawkins. Ryder says he’s back on RAW not for the catering but for a title and everybody knows it.

– There was no dark main event after this week’s RAW in Hartford, CT went off the air. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Stroewman, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Roode and Finn Balor stood tall in the ring together and stared down The Miz, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel after the 10-man TV main event.

– Ronda Rousey and new RAW Superstar Natalya started a new storyline on this week’s Superstar Shakeup episode. After having friendly words backstage with General Manager Kurt Angle, Rousey later made the save for Natalya after her win over Mandy Rose. Rousey got physical with Sonya Deville, which was her second in-ring confrontation with Absolution since signing with WWE. It will be interesting to see if Natalya brings back her heel ways that we saw on SmackDown for a match with Rousey. Below is video from the segment along with post-show comments from Rousey, Natalya and Deville:

I knew from the moment we locked up in training that you were meant to be a part of our world in @wwe. I couldn’t be happier that you are here, right where you belong @RondaRousey. Thank you for having my back. #Raw

Photo: @LayzieTheSavage pic.twitter.com/Vtn8NWEmMG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 17, 2018

Congratulations on an impressive victory your first night back on #Raw @natbynature! Sorry it was soured by #absolution, happy I could help

A friend in need is a friend indeed … welcome to #Raw @natbynature