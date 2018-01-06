Zack Ryder Says He’s Sick & Tired (Video), Jimmy Uso – Naomi Video, Fans On The Women’s Rumble

– As noted, Jimmy Uso and Naomi were announced today as the third SmackDown team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. Below is backstage video of Uso and Naomi reacting to the news with Byron Saxton. Uso is all smiles as Naomi says it doesn’t get any better than having your partner in life and in the ring.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which former female Superstar they want to see in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match later this month. As of this writing, 28% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus while 18% went with WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 10% for Kharma, 9% for WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, 8% for Kelly Kelly, 6% for Melina, 6% for Michelle McCool, 5% for Kaitlyn, 3% for Torrie Wilson, 3% for Stacy Keibler, 2% for Eve Torres, 1% for Layla and 1% for other.

– As noted, the first round of the WWE United States Title tournament will wrap on Tuesday’s SmackDown as Zack Ryder takes on his former tag team partner Mojo Rawley. Ryder tweeted this fiery promo with a warning for Mojo. Ryder says a lot has changed in the 6 years since he first won the WWE United States Title as he’s no longer that happy-to-be-here Broski running around on YouTube. Ryder says he’s now a 32 year old man who has been here too damn long and has worked too damn hard for too damn little. Ryder says he’s sick and tired of always being the underdog, sick and tired of always taking one step forward and two steps back, sick and tired of always being sick and tired. Ryder says the only person to blame is himself and he’s the only person that can change things. Ryder goes on and says he understands WWE has big plans for Mojo but those plans have to be put on hold because Ryder has big plans for himself, like winning the tournament finals at the Royal Rumble and becoming a two-time United States Champion.