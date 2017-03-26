Zayn Cuts Promo After Street Fight Victory Over Owens In Montreal, Balor Comments

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently took to social media to comment on a milestone match he had with longtime personal friend / career rival Kevin Owens at a WWE live event this past Friday evening.

At the WWE house show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, two Quebec natives Zayn and Owens squared off in the main event of the evening in a match billed as a “Montreal Street Fight.”

Zayn went on to defeat Owens in the contest before cutting a post-match promo for the fans in attendance in the arena. Zayn claimed the show and his victory with Owens made the evening as a whole what he considered to be “his WrestleMania.”

The former “El Generico” put over Owens in the promo, giving the fellow Quebec native props for what he has accomplished thus far in WWE — particularly during his run as the second-ever WWE Universal Champion on the RAW brand.

Zayn finished off the promo by thanking the Montreal fans in attendance and then pointing out that he isn’t exactly sure what will happen at WrestleMania 33 next Sunday, but as noted, he considered the night his own personal WrestleMania.

Check out Zayn’s tweet below. Also seen below is a comment Finn Balor posted about the Zayn-Owens bout on Twitter.

Tonight was my Wrestlemania. #WWEMontreal — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 25, 2017