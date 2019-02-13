Zelina Vega & Andrade Have New Ideas For Rey Mysterio, Lana Has New Plans For Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka

– WWE posted this video of Lana trying to get Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev on the same page following last week’s win over Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on SmackDown. Rusev, Lana, Nakamura, Gallows and Anderson did not appear on this week’s broadcast.

“You two made a deal,” Lana reminded them. “You agreed to team up one time together, as long as you two didn’t betray one another. Well, look what happened. You did well together and you beat one of the most established tag teams out there. What does that say? It says you have a future. Rusev, you finally left behind that frivolous, ego-stricken Rusev Day celebrations behind you. And look what happened – you found that killer instinct again, and I love it. Shinsuke, do not think that I have forgotten about our past issues, and what you cost me at the Royal Rumble. However, we have to make practical decisions here, business decisions. You see, I see a future that is very, very bright with victory and glory. However, you guys must trust one another and you must trust me.”

Rusev said he trusts Lana and Nakamura hesitated but also said he’s onboard. “Good, because I have a plan,” Lana responded.

– There was no dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live tapings in Toledo, OH, despite two matches being advertised. Matches advertised locally were AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and a Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka. Our correspondent in attendance for the tapings noted that fans weren’t happy about Asuka and Lynch not appearing. Our correspondent also noted that many fans left the tapings before 205 Live was finished.

– Andrade and Zelina Vega were set to appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown to further the feud with Rey Mysterio but they did not appear. As seen below, WWE did tweet this backstage segment with Andrade and Vega during the show. Vega said she gave Andrade the night off but he will be watching Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view very closely. She also revealed a new gameplan for the feud with Mysterio.

“Well, after a long day of collecting intel, I’ve decided to give Andrade the night off,” Vega revealed. “Because I myself, have my movie ‘Fighting with My Family’ coming out next week, that the critics are already raving about, no doubt due to my performance, of course. But Andrade will be watching Elimination Chamber very closely because it seems to me that Rey Mysterio is just getting…”

That’s when Andrade interrupted Vega and called Mysterio a coward. Andrade said he sent a message to Rey in the ring last week, but Rey is still hiding from him. Vega added, “Maybe, just maybe attacking Rey physically isn’t enough. Hear me out. I say we expand. We expand and hit Rey where it really hurts because I don’t think it’s a coincidence, Rey, that all of a sudden now is when you decide to call on the power of your mentor. We will use what Rey considers strength, as his weakness, and destroy him from the inside out.”