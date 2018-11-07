Why Did Zelina Vega Miss WWE SmackDown In England?

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, England saw Andrade “Cien” Almas lose to Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega was not in his corner.

Vega is currently out of action with what is believed to be a concussion, according to PWInsider. Vega reportedly suffered the injury when she was tossed out of the ring during the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution on October 28. Vega was eliminated by winner Nia Jax in that match.

The concussion has not been confirmed but WWE officials are keeping Vega off the road as a safety precaution. She will likely be back on the road within the next week or so but she is not on the current international tour.

Vega tweeted the following on being off tonight’s SmackDown: