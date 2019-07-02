We’re very pleased to announce here at 24 Wrestling that we are teaming up with BONEDEAD Apparel. Both brands will be collaborating to bring you the new line of 24W tees.

You can check out the first design right here. You can also get the first ever logo tee for $18 and just $5 shipping to the United States.

Check out the design and let us know what you think! We look forward to a long and awesome collaboration with BONEDEAD and we thank them for joining us on this journey.

