Welcome to a new series of articles here on 24 Wrestling. The pro wrestling world is made up of many figures, including some from the independent scene who you may not have heard of but have a story to tell. We’ll be finding out more about these people here on the 5 Questions We Ask Everybody. First up is Rob Maltman:

5 Questions

24 Wrestling: Who are you and how did you get into pro wrestling?

Maltman: Rob Maltman – Ring announcer, Commentator and interviewer. I got into pro-wrestling by accident. And I have been a fan as long as i remember, from being a kid in the 80s obsessed with MR T I remember watching him in a video of Wrestlemania and was hooked.

I got involved in British pro wrestling by bumping into Nick Ashbury in Kettering Town and he tried to get me to come to his wrestling school. i was 27 and definitely didn’t want to become a wrestler. But as a radio presenter i felt i had a good voice and tried my hand at announcing. That was 2008 and i have never looked back. I didn’t really get going though until i tried my hand at promoting for myself and met Stixx, Paul Malen, Joseph Conners (of NXT UK) and Ben Auld. Those guys opened the door to the wonderful world of British wrestling that I am in now and I made the promise to myself to work for both of them.

Chris Masters!?

24 Wrestling: What’s the best match/skit you’ve been in and is it on YouTube?

Maltman: Yep, and it involves Chris Masters. Honestly the fact this skit happened at all still amazes me, Chris masters is the best.

24 Wrestling: Who’s the most underrated worker on the independent scene right now?

Maltman: Brady Philips is the best out there right now. Underrated isn’t the right word – because those who know him rate him highly, just under seen at the moment. His attitude and application reminds me of Joseph Conners, the guy just gets wrestling. There’s a famous quote that says no one taught Van Gogh, he just saw the canvas and knew what to do. Brady is like that, he’s an artist (and of course a big shout out to my mate LJ Heron).

Ryback

24 Wrestling: Do you have a (legal) road or backstage story you’d like to share?

Maltman: Driving from Newcastle to Mansfield with Ryback in the car. We passed Sheffield, when i pointed it out he got really excited and whipped his phone out and snap chatted ‘Hey guys its skip sheffield in sheffield yip yip yip wat it do.’ I thought that was fantastic. Also having a beer with Ric Flair was the best, but there’s far too many stories from that week!

Social Media Shoutout

24 Wrestling: How can we follow you on social media?

Maltman: @maltmanwrestlin on twitter – come say hi