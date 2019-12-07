Former WWE Superstar and recent MLW signee ACH recently took to Twitter to reveal some of his recent actions. The former Jordan Myles in WWE recently left the NXT brand following the release of a controversial t-shirt design. During ACH’s original tweets referring to the situation he threw a shot at former ROH Champion Jay Lethal, calling him an “uncle Tom.”

“Lethal slapped me in a hotel room because he didn’t like me using the n word which he uses as well,” ACH tweeted. “He tried to pull my bish cars in front of the locker room, but I defended myself. I hit him back and took him down. And I was told I had to apologize for it because it would be In my best interest. Jimmy Jacobs a person who I respect was the reason I felt I had too. When I went to Lethal he never apologized to me for putting his hands on me. All he did was tell me how he’s felt with racism etc etc. but not ONCE did he ever say my bad for hitting you.”

ACH elaborated further, saying “so till this day I’ll say it loud and clear. I don’t like him. I never will. Stop asking me to apologize for what I’ve said because I won’t ever. ROH locker was the worst time in my career for me. I’m over it! I dont care to talk about it. And I’ll do whatever in my power To make sure I’m never ever belittled, embarrassed, or bullied again.”