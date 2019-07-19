As noted, Britt Baker suffered a serious concussion at the recent AEW Fight for the Fallen event, during the women’s tag team match that saw Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima defeat Baker and Riho on the pre-show. The injury came after Baker took a kick to the head from Priestley.

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, who has been in a relationship with Baker for a few years now, took to Twitter yesterday and said Baker is getting better already.

Cole wrote, “@RealBrittBaker is getting better already, and I couldn’t be happier. She’s one of the strongest people I know!”

There’s no word yet on when Baker will be back in action. She has just been announced for the Starrcast III convention during Labor Day weekend in Chicago, but she has not been announced for the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

It’s been reported that AEW is looking to push Baker at the top of the women’s division, and speculation is that she would be involved in the reveal of the AEW Women’s Title at All Out. AEW has not announced how they will reveal the title that night, or if the first women’s champion will be crowned, but Brandi Rhodes has stated that the title will be revealed at the pay-per-view.

You can see Cole’s full tweet on Baker below, along with her response:

