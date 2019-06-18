WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with talkSPORT and said WWE should have more factions.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if the company should do more stables. “I think, especially now, just seeing how attached audience members get to factions, they love when a group of guys are together and you can tell the camaraderie is there, the fun is there and they just love it. I’ve been in factions my whole career. I was in The Kingdom in Ring of Honor, Bullet Club in New Japan and now Undisputed Era and it’s so much fun creatively for a performer, to be able to play off the guys in your group. You don’t want too many, because then it loses its specialness. But, definitely, factions in wrestling can be a very beneficial thing.”

Cole also agreed that the NXT Takeover specials are the best pro wrestling shows today. Cole said he believes NXT is the best wrestling product going.

“First of all, I absolutely agree with you [that Takeovers are the best shows in the world] and that’s not just because I work for NXT, I do think from top to bottom, bell to bell, NXT is the best wrestling show on the planet right now,” Cole said. “I think it’s a lot of factors as to why it’s clicking so well. First and foremost, it’s the attachment the fans have to NXT. Again, they’re just as rowdy as any rowdy wrestling fanbase there is, they make a ton of noise, they’re on fire for two-and-half, three hours and more importantly, they’re so supportive of NXT that they have their minds made up before the show even starts that it’s going to be awesome. And you can feel that. So when they go in with that attitude of ‘this is going to be great’ it just puts that vibe out in the room and then, of course, the group of wrestlers, we go out and just try to have the absolute best match that we possibly can.

“All of us who are wrestling against each other and with each other, we’ve known each other for a really, really long time, we all think about wrestling the exact same way, we all have that mentality of ‘let’s have the absolute best match that we can’ and I think it’s just a combination of all of those things and all the stars aligning that makes TakeOver so special. Then Triple H and Shawn Michaels, that’s probably the most important factor. Two of the greatest to ever do it passing down knowledge, letting us try things with trial and error. Just being involved in helping NXT and us as individuals progress, learn and grow as everything moves forward.”

The leader of The Undisputed Era was also asked about how much control the NXT Superstars have over their matches. He talked about the freedom they have and how he and Johnny Gargano came up with their recent 2 of 3 Falls match for the title.

“One of the coolest things about NXT is we have a ton of creative liberties to come up with the story and the vision we have for the match,” Cole revealed. “Of course, there’s input and advice given and there’s suggestions or, you know ‘we need something this way’ but generally speaking, myself and Gargano, we come up with that match [two-out-of-three falls]. We decide ‘hey, let’s do this’ and then if we’re stumped on a little area then someone will chime in and come up with another way to take another cool dip or make the match or the story more exciting. We do have a lot of freedom, which is great.”

Regarding any trepidation in the NXT locker room over going to the main roster, Cole said going to RAW or SmackDown is just going to another brand, but he did admit that some characters or guys make work better on other brands.

“It’s tough to word it. I believe and I know a lot of the guys there in NXT do to, we absolutely love it,” Cole said. “We’re not thinking ‘gosh, I can’t wait to get to the main roster’. We’re enjoying what we are doing, the stories we are telling. But, of course, a lot of us eventually as well want to take the step to Raw or SmackDown, but the big thing is I don’t look at it as you’re moving up or you’re upgrading, it’s just another brand you’re going to. That’s how strongly me, Johnny [Gargano], Ciampa and everyone else feels about NXT.

“A lot of our guys, and don’t get me wrong, you could put them on any brand and they’d be successful, but NXT fans are definitely – they’re starting to morph and become one – but they are a little different than the Raw and SmackDown fans. Some characters or guys may work better on other brands.”