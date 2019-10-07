This past Sunday’s Hell In A Cell WWE Network event was notable for all the wrong reasons. Fans were livid with the way in which the company handled the main event with the seemingly used DQ finish in a HIAC match. Some fans were very outspoken in the Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, California last night. Some in attendance chanted ‘AEW’ and ‘Refunds’ following the main event.

Even ‘adult entertainment’ site Brazzers have decided to troll WWE on their creative direction. Brazzers tweeted “hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC.”

All in all, it hasn’t been the best of days for WWE.

