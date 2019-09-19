AEW and TNT have confirmed that “Dynamite” will be the name of their weekly Wednesday night TV show.

TNT wrote on Twitter, “You asked for it… Wednesday. Night. Dynamite. We’ve got a name #AEWDynamite”

We noted earlier in the week that AEW filed to trademark the “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite” name, and TV guides had listed the same name for the upcoming premiere and countdown special. AEW previously filed to trademark “Tuesday Night Dynamite” and “Wednesday Night Dynamite”, so there had been speculation on that being the name.

TNT will air a two-hour “Countdown to All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite” preview special on Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm ET. The big premiere will air the next night from 8-10pm ET, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up for that show:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

You can see the new tweets from AEW and TNT below:

AEW on TNT starts Oct 2 at 8/7c#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VIeuszZLZV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 19, 2019

You asked for it… Wednesday. Night. Dynamite. We’ve got a name #AEWDynamite 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6ehp1zAXkv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 19, 2019

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.