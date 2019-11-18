AEW has announced that there will be a ‘Bash At The Beach’ episode of Dynamite. The company sent out press release earlier today confirming that the January 15th episode taking place from Watsco Arena

AEW Announces Nine-Day “Bash at the Beach” Fan Extravaganza

— Two Dynamite shows on Land & Sea Plus Nine Outrageous Days of Wrestling, Special Events, Live Music and Non-Stop Action from Miami to the Bahamas —

MIAMI, FL (Nov. 18, 2019) — AEW today announced “Bash at the Beach,” an unprecedented, nine-day experience for superfans that features two Dynamite shows. A cruise onboard Chris Jericho’s tricked-out party ship, and non-stop entertainment in between.

The adventure begins on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when AEW Dynamite takes over the Watsco Center at the University of Miami for a Bash at the Beach themed episode. And continues with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, sailing round-trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 20-24.

High-octane bouts with the biggest names from AEW will be filmed from Jericho’s sold-out Norwegian Pearl ship, including the Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT. The history-making event will be bubbling with exclusive opportunities to meet AEW’s star-studded roster, as well as non-stop wrestling, rock ‘n’ roll, live podcasts, paranormal explorations, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions, parties and more.

Chris Jericho comments

“AEW’s Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today,” said Chris Jericho. “Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT ‘Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea’ will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas.”

The #AEWDynamite scheduled for Wednesday, January 15th in Miami, Florida has gotten just a little bit bigger now as the event will be Officially Titled: BASH AT THE BEACH Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, November 22nd at Noon ET for AEW’s #BashAtTheBeach.https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SWvFt3b61T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 18, 2019

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.