Above is the latest episode of Being The Elite, the 166th episode.

It was announced that the fourth and fifth AEW on TNT episodes will take place from Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, October 23 at the Peterson Events Center, and Wednesday, October 30 in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum.

As we’ve noted, the premiere AEW on TNT episode will take place on October 2 from Washington, DC while the second episode will take place on October 9 from Boston, and the third episode will air live from Philadelphia on October 16.

The episode also features Matt Jackson noting that they sold 9,000 tickets in 22 minutes for Philly, and 6,000 tickets for Boston in 57 minutes, which took longer because of issues with the Ticketmaster website.

Nick Jackson later said “yep” when asked if AEW will ever have a video game.

This episode also features SoCal Uncensored, Sammy Guevara, Brandon Cutler, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks promoting their All Out Ladder Match against The Lucha Bros, and more.