AEW confirmed today that former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone has signed a full-time, multi-year deal with the company.

Schiavone will do AEW TV commentary with Excalibur and Jim Ross, and will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by AEW, which includes comments from AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes: