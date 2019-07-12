AEW has announced a three-team tag match for Saturday’s Fight for the Fallen event – Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
The winners will advance to the August 31 All Out pay-per-view for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
“The Buy In” pre-show for Fight for the Fallen will begin at 7:45pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel this Saturday night. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET, for free on BR Live. Fight for the Fallen will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.
Below is the updated card for Saturday:
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
Kenny Omega vs. Cima
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix
Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBA
Bea Priestley’s AEW debut vs. TBA
Chris Jericho will have a live mic
Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
The Buy In Pre-show
MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc
The Buy In Pre-show
Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates