AEW has announced a huge rematch for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Kenny Omega will be taking on PAC for the first time since their All Out match back in August. That bout was won by PAC via referee stoppage.

AEW wrote the following tweet confirming the bout. “Just signed for NEXT WEEK at the @Sears_Centre in Chicago#OMEGAvsPAC2 in a rematch from their #AEWAllOut match up in August. We’ll hear from @KennyOmegamanX TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite

Get your tickets now at http://AEWTIX.com and join us LIVE next Wednesday, November 27th!

