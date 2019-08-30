AEW will be heading to Chicago, Illinois this weekend for their All Out event. The show is AEW’s next PPV instalment and some big bouts have already been confirmed for the Second City.
AEW has now announced that they will be returning to the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago on Wednesday, November 27th for an episode of their TNT programme.
Here’s the current confirmed line ups for the TNT episodes from October onwards:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, October 30
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* TBA
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
* TBA