AEW will be heading to Chicago, Illinois this weekend for their All Out event. The show is AEW’s next PPV instalment and some big bouts have already been confirmed for the Second City.

AEW has now announced that they will be returning to the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago on Wednesday, November 27th for an episode of their TNT programme.

Here’s the current confirmed line ups for the TNT episodes from October onwards:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, October 30

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA