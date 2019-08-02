AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has announced that the first-ever AEW on TNT show from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is now sold out.

“SOLD OUT! Thank you all so very much. (Do not give up hope on being there live though, we should be lifting potential camera/production holds as we get closer to the event. Keep checking at (link: http://AEWTIX.com) AEWTIX.com),” he wrote.

This number has not been confirmed but Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that between 9,200 and 10,000 tickets were sold today, and that more seats will be released once production has been finalized. Cody also indicated that more seats will be released.

Tickets went on sale at 12 noon ET today via Ticketmaster and Cody announced the sell out at around 3:15pm ET. There were many reports on social media of fans experiencing issues with ordering tickets. AEW officials were telling fans on Twitter to keep trying as they were having issues due to a large amount of web traffic and number of requests.

The first-ever AEW on TNT episode will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2. Below is the current line-up:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

Below are the related tweets from Cody and others, along with the seating chart, plus thank you messages from AEW:

