AEW has announced that a special Dynamite Anniversary show will be taking place in January. The programme will be taking place Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Already being advertised for the show are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley and AEW Champion Chris Jericho. Tickets for the special show go on sale this Friday, November 8 at 12 noon ET via AEWTix.com. Pricing starts at just $20 a ticket.

The Anniversary coincides with the day that AEW brand was officially launched back in 2018. The company revealed in Jacksonville, Florida that they would bringing the Double Or Nothing PPV to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Double or Nothing was a major success for the new brand and will helped to ‘ignite’ their run on TNT with Dynamite.

