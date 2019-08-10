All Elite Wrestling has announced that tickets for their Boston and Philadelphia TV tapings will go on sale next Friday, August 16 at 12 noon ET. The tickets for the two events will be available to purchase via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

The pricing for Boston and Philly will be $90, $75, $50, $35 and $20. These confirmed numbers do not include facility fees and service charges.

As we have previously reported. The second AEW on TNT episode will be airing on Wednesday, October 9th from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The third episode will airing on October 16th from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

More information can be found via the tweet below: