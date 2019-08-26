AEW has announced that the 6th TNT episode will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 6 at 12 noon ET.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first six AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, October 30

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* TBA