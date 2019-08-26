AEW has announced that the 6th TNT episode will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 6 at 12 noon ET.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first six AEW on TNT episodes:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, October 30
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* TBA
CHARLOTTE Get Ready! @AEWrestling is coming to @theBOplex on Wednesday, November 6th for a LIVE Broadcast of @AEWonTNT! Tickets on sale Friday, Sept 6th at NOON ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/6FBbTUTNcK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2019