AEW has just announced that Chris Jericho will have a live mic at Saturday’s Fight for the Fallen event.

There’s no word yet on what Jericho will have to say at Fight for the Fallen, but he will likely push the match against “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW All Out on August 31, which will be to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Fight for the Fallen takes place this Saturday, July 13 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. Cima

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

* Chris Jericho will have a live mic