AEW Champion Chris Jericho announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that he will be in a title match next week from Chicago, Illinois. ‘Le Champyon’ told Scorpio Sky that they will go one-on-one next week and the belt will be on the line. Sky appeared to be baiting Jericho into a match for the belt, and now the SCU member and AEW Tag Team Champion gets a shot at the big one next. Scorpio Sky already has a pinfall victory over Jericho on Dynamite in the Tag Team Championship match last week.

Le Champyon Lays out the Challenge

