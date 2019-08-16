All Elite Wrestling/AEW has confirmed that there will be a Women’s Championship match on week 3 of their new TNT show. The Wednesday October 16th episode will be taking place live from Philadelphia, PA. The first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned on the premiere episode of the TNT show. This will be on October 2nd from Washington, DC.

A 21-woman Casino Battle Royale will be taking place at the All Out pay-per-view on August 31st. The winner will earn a spot in that title match on TNT.

There’s no confirmation on how they will decide the other participant for the title match. However once this is confirmed we will post here on the site. The actual AEW Women’s World Title belt will also be revealed at All Out.

Here’s the updated lineups for the confirmed episodes of AEW’s upcoming TNT shows:

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense