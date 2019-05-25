All Elite Wrestling will be debuting with their first official PPV event tonight. Double or Nothing takes place tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The company hope to provide wrestling fans with a major alternative to WWE within the pro wrestling market.

Here’s the full card for tonight’s Double or Nothing show:

Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In) – It was announced this week that the winner of the Casino Battle Royale will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship, facing off with the winner of the night’s main event, Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega

Sammy Guevara vs Kip Sabian (The Buy In)

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura vs Hikaru Shida, Riho and Ryo Mizunami

Best Friends vs Angelico and Jack Evans

Dr. Britt Baker vs Kylie Rae vs Nyla Rose

SoCal Uncensored vs Strong Hearts

Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes

AAA World Tag Team Championship – The Young Bucks (c) vs The Lucha Bros

Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho

You can purchase the card via FITE TV, traditional PPV providers such as Dish and Direct TV. If you are in the United States then you can also purchase the card through B/R Live. Fans based in the United Kingdom can purchase the full card via ITV Box Office.