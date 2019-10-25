For the fourth straight week in a row AEW Dynamite has beaten NXT in the ratings. The TNT show defeated USA Network although the Wednesday 8-10pm slot was down across the board.

According to ShowBuzz Daily NXT drew 698,000 viewers on the USA Network and AEW Dynamite drew 963,000 viewers on TNT. This is the first time that AEW has actually dipped below the 1 million mark, however there does appear to be a good reason for this.

The MLB World Series coverage on FOX at 8pm topped the night in viewership. The Series match stole the night on network TV with 11.925 million viewers. There’s a very good chance that this stole viewers away from both AEW and NXT, but as always this is conjecture and cannot be fully confirmed.

