Canada’s The Sports Network has agreed to air AEW Dynamite live every week. The show debuts live this Wednesday, so the deal has been concluded just in time. TSN is basically the Canadian ESPN equivalent (ESPN are also a minority owner in the station) in the country and is well known for airing UFC events and NHL hockey.

This deal is far better than the ITV deal that was confirmed for the UK. AEW and ITV revealed that AEW will be shown four days later in the UK on Sundays at 8:15am. This time-slot means that the TV-14 rating for AEW will be censored due to the watershed in the United Kingdom. Fans in the UK can still watch AEW live by purchasing an AEW+ subscription from FITE TV for $4.99 per month.

