FITE TV has announced that AEW’s upcoming Fyter Fest event will be streaming on the platform. This will be for fans outside of the United States. Fans in the US will be able to see the show ‘for free’ via the Bleacher Report BR LIVE platform.
Fyter Fest will be taking place on June 29, 2019, at Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida. The event is in partnership with CEO Fighting Game Championships.
Here’s the full card as it currently stands:
- Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa (Hardcore Match)
- The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and a mystery partner
- Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
- Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela
- Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Christopher Daniels vs. Cima
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose
