AEW has announced that Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela at Saturday’s Fyter Fest event will now be a Non-Sanctioned Match.

Saturday’s match will be Moxley’s in-ring debut for AEW.

In other news on the Fyter Fest card, the AEW website notes that the Hardcore Match between Alex Jebailey and Michael Nakazawa will take place on the pre-show. This would make three matches on the pre-show, but that could change and we will keep you updated.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 28 from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air live for free on Bleacher Report Live at 8pm ET.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Non-Sanctioned Match

Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

The Buy In Pre-show

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show: Hardcore Match

Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Buy In Pre-show

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)