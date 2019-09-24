Even before their Dynamite show airs on TNT the All Elite promotion may have another television show in the works. WarnerMedia’s Brett Weitz (general manager for TNT, TBT and truTV) told The Wrap that they are currently in talks with AEW officials about doing a studio show.

“We are talking about it. I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion. So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal.”

WWE will reportedly also be starting a studio programme on their new home for Smackdown Live, FOX. With the Wednesday Night War between NXT/WWE and AEW hotting up it will be interesting to see just how much extra programming AEW will be looking to bring to an already bloated market.