It appears as though New Japan Pro Wrestling will definitely not be working alongside All Elite Wrestling any time soon. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently interviewed NJPW star Kota Ibushi and mentioned one of AEW’s top talents. The ‘Golden Star’ Ibushi’s career is heavily linked to his ‘Golden Lovers’ tag team partner Kenny Omega. When Meltzer brought up Omega during the interview at NJPW’s G1 press event Meltzer described the mood of the room as “fascinating.”

Meltzer would elaborate further on the subject on a new episode of his WOR show. Dave claimed that the relationship between AEW and NJPW was “fractured.”

Meltzer also stated that AEW was a “taboo” subject within New Japan.

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes were all vital performers in NJPW before they left. Meltzer speculated that the company were deeply unhappy with the way that the stars departed and began promoting their own shows and eventually their own promotion. When NJPW were scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden this year it was heavily boosted by the appearances of the aforementioned ‘Elite,’ who then would not appear due to AEW starting. It was reported at the time that the two companies met after the show to discuss a potential partnership. Although now it is clear that there is no likely partnership happening anytime soon.

If you are a subscriber to F4W then you can check out the full interview here.