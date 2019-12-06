WWE’s NXT brand has beaten AEW over the past two weeks, with big shows emanating from Full Sail University in Florida. This week however Dynamite once again overtook NXT to bring the ‘series’ to 8-2 in favor of the newly established brand on TNT.

Ratings

Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT drew 851,000 viewers whilst NXT drew 845,000 viewers on the USA Network. This according to Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite beat NXT by a tiny margin of 0.71%.

Cable Top 150

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150 which ranks shows by the rating in the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #12. AEW ranked #33 in viewership, while NXT ranked #34 in viewership.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new 'tiering' system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

