It was revealed in the first episode of AEW’s “Road to All Out” series that Shawn Spears has brought on WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard as his manager, ahead of the match with Cody Rhodes on August 31. You can see the episode above.

AEW just sent us a press release to announce that Spears has secured the former Four Horseman as his Exclusive Advisor in AEW. It was noted that Blanchard has signed a multi-show contract with AEW and Spears.

Below is the full announcement, featuring comments from AEW President and CEO Tony Khan: