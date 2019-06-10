Rafael Morffi is starting with All Elite Wrestling today.

Morffi previously worked as WWE’s Senior Director of Live Event Marketing, handling their live event department. Morffi worked with the New York Mets before WWE, and the New York Cosmos after WWE. He’s also worked with Impact Wrestling, MLW, House of Hardcore, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and others, through his Signature Move Productions company. PWInsider adds that Morffi has been well-liked and respected within the pro wrestling world for years.

Morffi was at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view and will be an important part of AEW moving forward. PWInsider described this as a big hire for AEW.

“Today I commence my first day as a full-time @AEWrestling employee. Honored to be part of this historic journey. An amazing team has been assembled, excited to collaborate with everyone at AEW. Quick reminder-Tix for #AEWAllOut @Sears_Centre on-sale this Fri. 6/14 Noon ET/11am CT,” Morffi wrote on Twitter today to announce his signing.

You can see Morffi’s full tweet below, which was re-tweeted by AEW: