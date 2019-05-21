All Elite Wrestling has released the full PAC vs. Adam Page match that was shot this past weekend at a Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England. The match was originally to take place at AEW Double Or Nothing this Saturday in Las Vegas. You can watch the match above.

As noted, the match was pulled from Double Or Nothing because PAC and Dragon Gate didn’t want their Open the Dream Gate Champion to lose a match while holding the title. AEW is focused on wins and losses, and didn’t want to have a tie or a DQ in the match at Double Or Nothing. AEW is also focused on longterm plans and things just didn’t work out creatively.

The match above saw Page win by DQ. To write the feud out of the storylines, PAC took the mic after the match and said he wasn’t coming to Double Or Nothing or AEW.