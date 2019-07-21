WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. One of the more interesting topics of note was how WWE has been affected by the creation of All Elite Wrestlng/AEW.

Whilst Graves could not outright say ‘AEW’ on the podcast he did refer to “changes in the business as a whole.” This seemed to heavily indicate that the competition is being looked at by WWE. At least in the locker room. AEW was brought up later in the interview and it was not refuted by Graves.

Graves stated “nobody ever complains and says we aren’t going to try anymore or this doesn’t really matter. And that’s never been the case but I think now there is sort of a microscope on us.” Graves elaborated further, saying “qith all the changes in the business as a whole that is has kind of reinvigorated everybody and everyone is being very receptive to suggestions and again it is not going to change overnight but I think that I’ve been around this business for over half my life and there definitely is a buzz.”

