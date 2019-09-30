All Elite Wrestling/AEW will be presenting their first ever live television broadcast this Wednesday. The company will be debuting on TNT going head-to-head with NXT on USA live every single week.

AEW and TNT have now released the opening video for Wednesday’s Dynamite premiere at 8pm ET. The video features AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, SoCal Uncensored, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and many stars from the company. Check out the tweet at the bottom of this page to see the video.

Here’s the current line up for Wednesday’s debut episode:

Adam Page vs. PAC

Jon Moxley appears live

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

A little something to get you ready for Wednesday… #AEWDynamite show open! Wednesday | 8PM ET | @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/wRIEKG7b7G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 30, 2019

