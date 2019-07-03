As seen above, AEW has released the second episode of their “Road to Fight for the Fallen” series, which builds to the event scheduled for Daily’s Place on Saturday, July 13 in Jacksonville, FL. The series is being uploaded to Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family YouTube channel.

The video opens with an alternate look at the unprotected chair shot that Cody took from Shawn Spears at last Saturday’s AEW Fyter Fest event. They also include backstage footage of Cody getting tended to by medics, and an altercation between Spears and MJF, who is a good friend to Cody.

AEW’s Vice President of Business Operations Nik Sobic appears in the video and talks about the presenting sponsor of Fight for the Fallen, the local law firm Farah & Farah. The event will a portion of proceeds donated to victims of gun violence and their families.

“The presenting sponsor for Fight for the Fallen is a local law firm by the name of Farah & Farah. They called us as soon as they heard there’s an opportunity for them to participate in this wonderful charitable event,” Sobic said.

Chuck and Eddie Farah then appeared on camera and talked about the Jacksonville Landing shooting from August 2018, and the impact it had on the city of Jacksonville. They talked about Fight for the Fallen being a part of the community bouncing back from the tragedy. The brothers also said it is a pleasure and a great honor to work with the Khan family on the event, praising the family as being immediate local leaders of the community when they arrived. The Farah brothers said the Khan family has inspired them to also be leaders for the community. They ended their appearance by saying it’s a pleasure to work with the Khan family on Fight for the Fallen.

The episode also features exclusive footage from the Fyter Fest event, an emotional look at Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes ahead of her match with Allie, and more.

It was also announced that a big six-man match will take place at Fight for the Fallen. It will be MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc. Below is the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. Cima

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

* Chris Jericho will appear

For those who missed it, below is the first episode of the “Road to Fight for the Fallen” series, which was released last week: