As seen above, All Elite Wrestling has released the first episode of their Road to Fyter series on YouTube. The series will build to the AEW Fyter Fest Event on June 29 in Daytona Beach, FL.

Fyter Fest is currently scheduled to feature Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes, a Hardcore Match with Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey, plus six-man action with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner.

The episode above features Cody talking about AEW teaming up with CEO Gaming for Fyter Fest. Moxley is also featured as he cuts a promo on Janela. Moxley said he understands Janela wants to die in the ring, but that was before Moxley came to AEW.

“Take it from me, from one guy who gives zero fucks to another, choose your words carefully, my friend, and make sure you want to become my enemy,” Moxley warned.

Cody also talked about the Double Or Nothing moment that saw him smash Triple H’s throne.

“A lot of people may have misinterpreted the throne element at Double Or Nothing, but if it meant anything, and I’m sure it means a lot to different people, but if it meant anything, it ment that I was not going to be an executive first, I was going to be a wrestler first, and this is a part of it,” Rhodes said.